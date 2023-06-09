Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that the company has been named to Newsweek’s list of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces. The 2023 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“Kyndryl is thrilled to join this list of leading employers just 18 months since our company was established,” said Maryjo Charbonnier, CHRO at Kyndryl. “We’re committed to a culture that empowers Kyndryls around the world to own their careers, grow their skills and do their best work in service of our customers. The feedback from Kyndryls for how we become an even better place to work is fueling progress in advancing our distinct culture – The Kyndryl Way. This recognition is also evidence of the commitment of our people managers to put respect, caring, and appreciation for their team members at the center of what we do.”

Since creating The Kyndryl Way in late 2021, the company has trained approximately 800 executives and 6,000 managers on its Leadership Behaviors to advance its distinct culture. The company’s focus on empathy and inclusive behavior is a cornerstone of its professionals being heard and respected. Based on external benchmarks, Kyndryl’s Empathy & Inclusion Index is near best in class. Additionally, Kyndryl believes many jobs can be done flexibly and its global Flexible Workplace Policy empowers managers and employees to have open dialogue and agree upon what working location works best for each employee, the team, and the customer.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

“Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others,” says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. “Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year’s featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2023’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Fglobal-most-loved-workplaces-2023.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mostlovedworkplace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005244/en/