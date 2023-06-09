Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced veteran journalist and news executive Terence Samuel will join Gannett and lead USA+TODAY’s award-winning newsroom as Editor in Chief effective July 10. Samuel will oversee the flagship national publication and guide the next phase of growth and innovation at USA TODAY. In his role, Samuel will shape content that serves over 75 million readers monthly who trust USA TODAY as a clear, concise and facts-based news source.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005274/en/

Terence Samuel (Photo: Business Wire)

Samuel brings decades of experience having served in senior editorial positions at the Washington Post, National Journal and most recently as Vice President and Executive Editor of NPR News where he oversaw all newsgathering for the broadcast network. A former Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University, he began his distinguished career as a writing fellow at The Village Voice and was later a reporter at the Roanoke Times, a national correspondent at both the Philadelphia Inquirer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and chief congressional correspondent at U.S. News & World Report. Samuel serves on the board of the National Press Foundation.

“Terry will accelerate our transformation of USA TODAY, embracing our role and our roots as America's newspaper with the core mission of being nothing less than essential to the readers, viewers and listeners we serve nationwide,” said Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts. “With his reputation of leading award-winning newsrooms and fostering cultural change, Terry will be instrumental in the next phase of growth at USA TODAY.”

“USA TODAY has a distinctive and groundbreaking history in American journalism and is uniquely positioned to inform the conversations and tell the stories that impact American life,” said Terence Samuel. "It’s an honor to join such an accomplished group of journalists to help lead this iconic brand into a digital future that is as exciting as it is challenging.”

Michael McCarter who served as interim Editor in Chief of USA TODAY has been promoted to Vice President of Opinion, overseeing a growth strategy across the USA TODAY Network, which consists of more than 200 media outlets nationwide. In this role he will continue overseeing Standards, Ethics, and Belonging at the USA TODAY Network.

Veteran news leader Michael Anastasi has also been promoted to Vice President of USA TODAY Network Local, overseeing the USA TODAY Network newsrooms. Anastasi most recently served as Regional Editor managing over 20 newsrooms with an unwavering commitment to local journalism and accountability.

Samuel, McCarter and Anastasi join Content Chief of Staff Rachel Lobdell and Tovah Olson, Vice President for Strategy and News Analytics, to form Gannett’s Content Leadership Team.

“These leaders will transform Gannett Media’s Content organization so that we deliver on our single purpose – independent news and information that is essential in the communities we serve,” said Roberts. “With enormous talent and deep roots in diverse communities across the country, this team will deliver impactful journalism that creates value for our readers.”

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA+TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA+TODAY+NETWORK+Ventures.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA+TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism to an engaged audience of approximately 75 million unique visitors each month across our digital platforms.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the leading news media publisher in the U.S. in terms of circulation, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and digital marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 200 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 125 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005274/en/