Ennis, Inc. Acquires UMC Print

Ennis, Inc. (the “Company”), (NYSE: EBF), announced its acquisition of the operating assets of UMC Print in Overland Park, Kansas. UMC Print has been a leading trade-only printer and provider of commercial printing services since 1936. As one of the largest sheet-fed commercial printers in the area, UMC Print’s capabilities serve a wide range of distributors and trade sales organizations throughout the Midwest and beyond.

“The addition of UMC Print continues our commitment to adding strategic locations & capabilities to drive growth with our distributor partners,” said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis, Inc. “For more than 85 years UMC Print has been serving this same industry. Their expansive capabilities are in demand by our customers as well as our recent acquisition School Photo Marketing.”

Upon closing, UMC Print will continue its normal operations at its current location in Overland Park, KS and can be reached at 800.524.5860 or umcprint.com.

About Ennis:

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

