Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) Appoints Christopher Meinerz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

June 2, 2023
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / On May 30, 2023, the Board of Directors of Alpine 4 appointed Christopher Meinerz to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Meinerz has held the title of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer for several different public and private companies. In his various roles, Mr. Meinerz has raised more than $1 billion of capital and has successfully completed a significant number of transactions, including initial public offerings, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Mr. Meinerz is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with degrees in both accounting and finance. Mr. Meinerz is also a Certified Public Accountant with extensive SEC reporting and compliance experience. He began his career in public accounting with BDO in Chicago, Illinois, and Grant Thornton in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kent Wilson, CEO, had this to say: "After an exhaustive two-month-long search, the board and I are pleased to announce the addition of Chris Meinerz to our team! We reviewed over a dozen highly qualified candidates, but at the end of the day, Chris's experience, knowledge of technical accounting, and great personality won the day. We are blessed to have him on our team and look forward to him adding his knowledge and great character to the A4 family of companies. Additionally, a huge thank you to SaVonnah Osmanski for stepping in as interim CFO during this time. Your dedication to the Alpine 4 team is greatly appreciated! Ms. Osmanski will resume her position as SVP / Corporate Controller."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq traded Holding Company (trading symbol:ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4's disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

