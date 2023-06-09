It is with great sadness that Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), announces the death of Board Member David Graff, who passed away on May 28th.

“David was a trusted advisor whose guidance and expertise in financial and strategic matters will be deeply missed,” said Jay D. Miller, Nortech’s CEO. “David was a genuinely thoughtful and engaging leader whose warmth and kindness inspired everyone at Nortech. On behalf of the Nortech family, the Board of Directors and all Nortech colleagues, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Paula and their daughters, Maggie and Amanda.”

Mr. Graff joined the Nortech Board in May 2022 bringing broad experience in financial leadership and global business strategy for companies in a variety of industries. His most recent engagements included companies in digital services, cybersecurity, business services and manufacturing. Mr. Graff retired from Deluxe Corporation in 2019 after 20 years as head of Corporate Development. He previously served in financial and operations leadership roles at Colwell Industries, Inc. and Ecolab Inc. and as an auditor of public and private companies at Arthur Andersen & Co. S.C.

