APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior leadership will be participating in a fireside chat during the UBS 2023 Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link and archived replay of will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

Additionally, the Company’s senior leadership will be participating in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7th.

About APi:

APi was founded in 1926 and has since grown to be the world’s premier life safety, security, monitoring, and specialty services business with $6.6 billion in revenue, operating in over 20 countries, with ~27,000 team members. Our core purpose of Building Great Leaders defines who we are. This focus and other foundational priorities provide the platform from which we can continue to enhance shareholder value. We operate two business segments: Safety Services and Specialty Services. In our Safety Services segment, our mission is to protect our customer’s people, property and high-value assets. We design, install, service, and monitor fire detection and suppression systems and security systems for a wide range of end customers in a broad range of industries. In our Specialty Services segment, we provide specialized industrial services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. We believe our growth is sustainable and resilient for the long-term because our business is increasingly driven by statutorily required, recurring service revenue, because we operate in highly diversified end-markets, and because our teams deliver industry-leading performance for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroup.com.

