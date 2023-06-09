Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that Christina Chiu, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Durels, EVP, Real Estate, will participate in a moderated Company presentation at the Nareit REITweek 2023 investor conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company presentation will be available via webcast. The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website (www.esrtreit.com) under “Presentations”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through July 7th, 2023, via the same link.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy-efficiency, and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

