Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that Mark Nenow, President of the SOREL brand, has resigned in order to focus on his health.

Mark joined the company in 2007 to lead footwear. He recognized a unique opportunity to transform the SOREL brand, from primarily a men’s winter work boot to a fashion-forward, all season women’s led brand. Mark became president of the SOREL brand in 2015 and focused his attention on growth through a relentless drive towards function-led style applied to boots, sandals, sneakers and more. SOREL has consistently seen growth year over year, establishing itself as the second largest of our family of brands.

“Mark led the brand to sales of $347 million in net sales in 2022,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO. “His leadership has been invaluable to this company, and we wish him the very best.”

Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President, Emerging Brands, will lead SOREL as we search for a replacement.

