Columbia Sportswear Announces Transition of the President of the SOREL Brand

46 minutes ago
Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that Mark Nenow, President of the SOREL brand, has resigned in order to focus on his health.

Mark joined the company in 2007 to lead footwear. He recognized a unique opportunity to transform the SOREL brand, from primarily a men’s winter work boot to a fashion-forward, all season women’s led brand. Mark became president of the SOREL brand in 2015 and focused his attention on growth through a relentless drive towards function-led style applied to boots, sandals, sneakers and more. SOREL has consistently seen growth year over year, establishing itself as the second largest of our family of brands.

“Mark led the brand to sales of $347 million in net sales in 2022,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO. “His leadership has been invaluable to this company, and we wish him the very best.”

Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President, Emerging Brands, will lead SOREL as we search for a replacement.

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005354/en/

