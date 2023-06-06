Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 6, 2023



TD Cowen 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Webcast Fireside Chat: 10:55 am Eastern Time



William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 8, 2023

Webcast Presentation: 11:00 am Eastern Time

The fireside chat and presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at HTTP%3A%2F%2FINVESTOR.BOOTBARN.COM. Online archives will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentations.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 356 stores in 44 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005380/en/