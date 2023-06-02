New Denny's Welcomes Bellflower Residents with Free Gifts for the First 100 Guests

PR Newswire

BELLFLOWER, Calif., June 2, 2023

BELLFLOWER, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's celebrates a brand-new opening in Bellflower, California (10136 Rosecrans Avenue) this Monday, June 5. Beginning at 9 a.m. PST, the first 100 guests to visit this location will receive free gift bags and limited-edition Bellflower coffee mugs (while supplies last). This Denny's restaurant has unique touches specific to Bellflower that instantly make this a must-visit destination, including artwork of well-known city landmarks, a mural of the LA skyline, and a brightly lit Bellflower marquee.

"As a former Denny's restaurant employee, to now opening my 6th Denny's location as a franchisee, I am grateful to be a part of a brand that has helped support my entrepreneurial journey," said franchisee Mohammed Haque. "We are excited to welcome the community of Bellflower—both as Denny's team members and guests. We hope this location is a 'Grand Slam' hit!"

Special menu deals are available for the summer, such as the Super Slam, America's biggest breakfast, starting at only $9.99 now through June 20. The Super Slam includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and crispy hash browns. Denny's always welcomes early risers and late night-diners with delicious breakfasts, lunches or dinners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster. Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants outside the U.S.

