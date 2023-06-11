QRS Music Technologies, Inc Debuts QRS Streamer and QRS Streamer Solo: Two Player Piano Focused Streaming Music Plans

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

QRS Streamer and QRS Streamer Solo are a great way to enjoy and experience musical performances curated from hundreds of famous artists and thousands of tracks. The plans also includes complimentary access to QRSConnect.com for live performances, access to artists, teachers and QRS's new ROKU channel.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2023 / This subscription based package is the second such package offered by QRS, and the most economical, with plans starting at under $10.00 per month. QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC:QRSM) - a 123 year-old US based company and leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of piano and keyboard focused audio, digital and multimedia products, music, content delivery, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories - unveils QRS Streamer, a new way of delivering content to our customer base and onboarding them to the QRS Connect platform and QRS TV channel.

4adaa79b4e1a45fc58e0910dc483.jpgQRS Streamer

QRS Streamer Mobile App



The QRS Streamer consists of a carefully currated selection of songs from each genre and style in the QRS Music Library. Two plans are offered: QRS Streamer and QRS Streamer Solo. QRS Streamer features both Solo Piano offerings as well as Piano with Live Accompaniment. The QRS Streamer Solo plan features only Solo Piano Performances. Each offering allows the user to mark tracks as favorites and gives them access to the QRS Connect and QRS TV platforms for additional control of their instruments, live streams and lessons.

QRS Streamer introductory pricing is $115.00 per year for Solo Stream and $235.00 per year for Solo + Piano with Accompaniment.

"It seems that every second of our day is accounted for. Turning on your PNOmation should be a time out from the constant barrage of the day to day. QRS's Streamer pricing and variety make it easier to choose your piano as an escape," said Thomas Dolan, President & CEO. "We want to bring all player piano users, especially our customers back to playing and updating, and experiencing great content on a regular basis. QRS Streamer and the future release of our event driven specials and performances will help make this happen."

About Us:

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC:QRSM) is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of music technologies, pianos and piano accessories, including Pianomation®, PNOmation, PNOscan, QRSConnect and music content for automated musical instruments, from digital to paper rolls. QRS is the creator of Pianomation®, the first MIDI system to combine analog and digital technology to turn any piano into a reproducing player piano. QRS Music was founded in 1900 and is based in Seneca, Pennsylvania. Additional information about QRS is available at www.qrsmusic.com

Contact Information

Parker Welch
QRS Media Management
[email protected]
800-247-6557

Related Files

QRS Streamer PNO3 v4.pdf

SOURCE: QRS Music Technologies, Inc.

im?ref=WyIzeGNhNGgiXQ&hit%2Csum=WyJqNnA3ZSIsImk4bDd4IiwiM3hjYTRoIiwiM3hjYTRpIl0

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759088/QRS-Music-Technologies-Inc-Debuts-QRS-Streamer-and-QRS-Streamer-Solo-Two-Player-Piano-Focused-Streaming-Music-Plans

img.ashx?id=759088

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.