Zedge to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results

7 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its third quarter fiscal 2023, ended April 30, 2023.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on June 12, 2023. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its third quarter results, outlook and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Toll-Free: 888 506 0062
International: 973 528 0011
Participant Access Code: 204779
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/48519

Replay:

Toll-Free: 877 481 4010
International: 919 882 2331
Replay Passcode: 48519

About Zedge:

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In January 2023, we served approximately 40 million users.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, [email protected]



