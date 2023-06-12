NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has signed 31 office leases covering 299,137 square feet to date in the second quarter, increasing 2023 office leasing volume to 803,819 square feet, while maintaining an office leasing pipeline in excess of 1.0 million square feet.

Notable recent leasing transactions include:

One of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds signed a 99,568 square foot, 15-year renewal and expansion lease at 280 Park Avenue. The tenant renewed 49,851 square feet on the entire 9th floor and expanded into 49,717 square feet on the entire 10th floor. The tenant was represented by Silvio Petriello, Ben Friedland, Munish Vira lam, Taylor Scheinman and Adele Huang of CBRE.

Two leases were signed at 245 Park Avenue totaling 86,840 square feet.

EQT Partners, a leading Swedish private equity firm, signed a new 15-year lease covering 76,204 square feet on the entire 33rd and 34th floors. The tenant was represented by Ethan Silverstein and Michael Movshovich of Cushman & Wakefield.

Angelo Gordon, a global alternative investment manager focused on real estate, signed a 10,636 square foot expansion lease covering a portion of the 23rd floor, increasing its total commitment to 149,305 square feet. The tenant was represented by David Falk and Peter Shimkin of Newmark.



Stone Point Capital, LLC, a private equity firm providing global financial services, signed a 12,692 square foot expansion lease on a portion of the 50th floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue increasing its total commitment to 28,874 square feet. The tenant was represented by John Maher of CBRE.



“Leasing velocity continues to improve,” said Steven Durels, SL Green’s Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property. “Buildings that are located near public transportation, are well amenitized, that provide healthy work environments and are managed by high-quality, well capitalized operators are realizing leasing success.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2023, SL Green held interests in 60 buildings totaling 33.1 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

