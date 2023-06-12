Senior leaders from Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will participate in a fireside chat and host individual meetings Wednesday, June 14, during the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

John Sims, chief financial officer, and other company leaders will discuss a brief presentation.

The fireside chat will begin at 2:55 p.m. CDT and will be streamed online. To register and watch the webcast, click here.

The presentation will be available at investors.sylvamo.com before the conference begins.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

