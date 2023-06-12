Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced today that the Frontdoor app has surpassed 500,000 downloads since it was launched on April 11.

“We continue to see a tremendous response to the Frontdoor app,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor’s Chairman & CEO. “It really is the one-stop-app for all things home repair and maintenance. Homeowners can talk live to one of our Experts who can either help you fix the problem during the video chat, or give you access to vetted local Pros (contractors) to perform any necessary work.”

Just a video chat away, Frontdoor has Experts in plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning, appliances, and even handyman Experts, who can cover home maintenance and repairs issues that don’t fit into these other categories.

Powered by Frontdoor’s proprietary Streem video technology, Frontdoor offers membership+plans for every homeowner, Basic, Prime, and soon to be available, Frontdoor Premium.*

“Frontdoor Premium is our reinvention of the traditional home service plan,” Cobb said. It’s for the homeowner who wants it all – coverage for repairs, real-time advice, maintenance services, and exclusive discounts. With a membership, they get a 12-month service agreement, new features and streamlined processes for both members and Pros – all through the convenience of the Frontdoor app.”

The Frontdoor app is available to download now on iPhone and Android. For more information, visit www.frontdoor.com.

* See membership agreement at www.frontdoor.com%2Flegal%2Fagreements for coverage details, including limit amounts, fees, limitations and exclusions. Sales taxes may apply. The repair for your covered item must be within the $500 limit. If it exceeds $500 or we do not make the repair, we will pay you $500. There is a payout max of $2,000 per 12 month rolling period (additional payout max of $2,000 for optional HVAC coverage). Membership will renew on monthly basis after initial 12-month term.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset - their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

