OAK BROOK, Ill., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. ( PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced today that it will be hosting an Investor Day in Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.



CEO Michael Osanloo, CFO Michelle Hook, COO Derrick Pratt, and CDO Mike Ellis will focus on Portillo’s development strategy as a key driver of the company’s future growth. Formal presentations and Q&A will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) and will be followed by site visits in the DFW area. Due to space limitations, in-person participation is by invitation only, with advance registration required.

Management presentations and Q&A session will be webcast live at the time of the event at http://investors.portillos.com. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s ( PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more, including the new Rodeo Burger. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

[email protected]

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]