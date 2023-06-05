SCHOLASTIC NAMES SASHA QUINTON EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT OF THE NEWLY INTEGRATED SCHOOL READING EVENTS DIVISION

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced that Sasha Quinton has been named Executive Vice President and President, School Reading Events. Previously EVP and President, School Book Fairs, Ms. Quinton brings growth-focused, strategic leadership to the newly combined U.S. Book Fairs and Book Clubs divisions. In this new role for the Company, Ms. Quinton continues to be a member of the executive committee, reporting to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick.

"Sasha's promotion to this new, expanded role is a critical part of our larger strategy for Scholastic. Having now integrated our market-leading Book Clubs and Book Fairs into a single, aligned organization, we are creating multiple opportunities to expand Scholastic's impact, serve our customers better and improve efficiencies," noted Mr. Warwick. "Under Sasha's leadership since 2020, Book Fairs have achieved impressive growth and profitability by providing access to the most sought-after books and continuously innovating to meet the needs of children, families, and educators. We are excited about the potential of the new School Reading Events division to accelerate growth and deliver on our mission of reaching every child through literacy as we boost their passion for reading."

Ms. Quinton has appointed a new School Reading Events management committee, tapping proven leaders who successfully transformed the Book Fairs business during the pandemic, one of the most challenging periods in the division's history, and have delivered double-digit growth and historic participation since. They also rebranded the trusted Fairs franchise with a bold character-forward design, modern aesthetic, and child-first approach.

"I'm proud to lead this extraordinary team who have driven strong growth and impact by innovating to engage and delight today's educators, families and students," Ms. Quinton said. "We look forward to working together now to build on the iconic histories of Scholastic Book Fairs and Book Clubs, which have helped generations of children discover the power of reading, as we continue to spark empowerment, connection and wide-eyed 'Bookjoy' for the millions of kids we serve."

Ms. Quinton brings more than two decades of publishing, retail, distribution, and marketing experience to her role and has developed a reputation as a publishing industry thought leader. Before joining Scholastic, she served as head merchant for Barnes and Noble Inc., the largest retail bookseller in the U.S. Prior, she spent a decade at ReaderLink Distribution Services, North America's largest full-service book distributor. In her role as SVP, Marketing, she designed bespoke book programs for the nation's leading retailers across channels—from mass merchants to grocery chains—and oversaw all of the distributor's marketing functions, including merchandising, purchasing, product strategy, and development.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes best-selling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more atwww.scholastic.com.

