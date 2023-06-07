Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO, Jim Sebra, CFO, Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People, and Janice Richards, SVP of Operations will be meeting with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on June 6-7 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. There will also be a management presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 2:45pm ET. The link to the webcast can be accessed as follows:

IRT Company Presentation

When: 2:45 PM ET, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Live Webcast: Can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com. Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of IRT’s website for 30 days after the presentation.

The Company has published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.irtliving.com%2Fpresentation%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

