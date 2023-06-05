Injectafer® approved in the U.S. for the treatment of iron deficiency in patients with heart failure

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, June 5, 2023

Injectafer® (ferric carboxymaltose) is now the first and only intravenous (i.v.) iron replacement therapy in the U.S. indicated for improvement in exercise capacity in adult patients with symptomatic heart failure who have iron deficiency

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Vifor today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its partner American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, approval for Injectafer® for the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients with heart failure and New York Heart Association class II/III* to improve exercise capacity.1

CSLVifor_Logo.jpg

"We are very pleased that the FDA has approved the heart failure label extension of Injectafer®, and congratulate our partner on this milestone", said Hervé Gisserot, General Manager of CSL Vifor. "Every second patient with chronic heart failure suffers from iron deficiency, with a significant number of patients either not being diagnosed or inadequately treated for iron deficiency. We are confident that Injectafer® can make a meaningful contribution to achieve key therapeutic goals in the treatment of these patients."

The value of treating iron deficiency in heart failure patients has been clearly recognized by leading guideline committees such as the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America as well as the European Society of Cardiology.

The FDA approval was supported by CSL Vifor's randomized placebo-controlled study, CONFIRM-HF (NCT01453608), that evaluated the efficacy and safety of ferric carboxymaltose in adult patients with symptomatic heart failure and iron deficiency. The treatment over a 1-year period resulted in a significant and sustainable improvement in exercise capacity in this patient population.2

CSL Vifor has granted American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, an exclusive right to develop, manufacture and market Injectafer® in the United States. Please also visit https://americanregent.com/news/ to access the public announcement from American Regent, which does not form a part of this release.

*The New York Heart Association Functional Classification is used by Healthcare Professionals to classify patients' heart failure based on the severity of their symptoms. Patients who have a slight or marked limitation of their physical activity due to fatigue, palpitation and/or dyspnea are considered to have class II or class III heart failure, respectively.3

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care).

The parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 32,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com.

About Injectafer / Ferinject

Injectafer® / Ferinject® (ferric carboxymaltose) is an i.v. iron therapy with market authorization in 85 countries by May 2023. It has a track record of delivering significant value to patients and healthcare systems which is based on extensive clinical data and more than 25 million patient years of exposure. Injectafer is the most extensively studied IV iron.4,5

Injectafer is indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency in patients with heart failure; iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older who have either intolerance to oral iron or an unsatisfactory response to oral iron; and adult patients with IDA who have non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease.1

References:

1 Injectafer [package insert]. Shirley, NY: American Regent, Inc.; May 2023.

2 Ponikowski P, van Veldhuisen DJ, Comin-Colet J, et al. Beneficial effects of long-term intravenous iron therapy with ferric carboxymaltose in patients with symptomatic heart failure and iron deficiency (CONFIRM-HF). Eur Heart J. 2015 Mar 14;36(11):657-68.

3 Classes of Heart Failure. American Heart Association. May 2017. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-failure/what-is-heart-failure/classes-of-heart-failure

4 Data on file. Injectafer Studies. Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Basking Ridge, NJ.

5 CSL Vifor Press Release. https://www.viforpharma.com/ferinjectr-approved-china-treatment-iron-deficiency-adult-patients. Accessed May 2023.

favicon.png?sn=PH19337&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injectafer-approved-in-the-us-for-the-treatment-of-iron-deficiency-in-patients-with-heart-failure-301842069.html

SOURCE Vifor International AG (CSL Vifor)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH19337&Transmission_Id=202306050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH19337&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.