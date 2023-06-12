%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced at SIL Barcelona 2023 a new alliance with Sensing & Control (S&C), an IoT service provider based in Barcelona. Airgain’s advanced innovation, design and manufacturing expertise along with a reputation for delivering the most reliable trackers for the logistics, distribution, construction, manufacturing, and industrial industries will combine with S&C's years of experience in creating end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) for the Spanish market. This means that customers in Spain will now be able to take advantage of the technology that will allow them to have accurate information on the actual hours of use, plan better maintenance programs, extend the useful life of their machinery and equipment, reduce costs and expenses, and implement new models to make businesses more efficient.

Commenting on the new alliance, Airgain CEO Jacob Suen noted that “the association with S&C will allow us to bring the most innovative technology to the Spanish market, helping us to expand our presence in several different vertical markets.”

Narcis Avellana, CEO at Sensing & Control, added, “Working closely with Airgain will result in more innovative, scalable, and affordable solutions for the market.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our product offering includes three distinct sub-brands. Airgain Embedded represents our embedded modems, antennas, and development kits that are designed to help design teams bring connected products to market quickly. Airgain Integrated represents our fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as our asset trackers and AirgainConnect® platform, that help solve connectivity issues in an organization’s operating environment. Airgain Antenna+ represents our external antennas, such as our fleet and Internet of Things (IoT) antennas, that help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

About Sensing & Control

Sensing & Control is an IoT service provider based in Barcelona, with more than 16 years of experience in the development, management, and integration of sensor technologies. We currently have clients in Europe, India and LATAM, and some of our partners are Deutsche Telecom, Kore Wireless, 1NCE, SENSORISE, M2M Factory, AMPER Group, ORBEL Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

