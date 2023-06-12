Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today launched Jackson+Market+Link+Pro%26reg%3B+II (JMLPII) and Jackson+Market+Link+Pro+Advisory%26reg%3B+II (JMLPAII), two new registered index-linked annuities (RILAs). JMLPII (commission-based) and JMLPAII (fee-based) provide consumers the opportunity to grow assets before and during retirement while offering different degrees of protection against unexpected market events.

“Registered index-linked annuities are attractive investment strategies that provide flexibility, growth opportunities and partial downside protection during times of market volatility,” said Alison Reed, Chief Operating Officer of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD), the marketing and distribution business of Jackson. “Since entering the RILA market in late 2021, Jackson is committed to enhancing our suite of products to provide competitive options that seek to address clients’ unique needs. As a leader in the annuities space, we will continue to evolve our offerings and find new ways for Americans to access retirement strategies as they prepare for their financial futures.”

JMLPII and JMLPAII enhancements include the following:

Exclusive Crediting Method: Jackson offers a unique, new Performance Boost crediting method within JMLPII and JMLPAII. This crediting method provides a positive Index Adjustment equal to the index return, plus a 10% performance boost rate if the index return is flat, positive or negative within the buffer, up to the performance boost cap rate.

Jackson offers a unique, new Performance Boost crediting method within JMLPII and JMLPAII. This crediting method provides a positive Index Adjustment equal to the index return, plus a 10% performance boost rate if the index return is flat, positive or negative within the buffer, up to the performance boost cap rate. Expanded Index Account Option Terms: A 3-year Index Account Option term has been added to the existing 1-year and 6-year Index Account Option terms 2 . Any gains or losses in the tracked index(es) (described below) are calculated at the end of the term, and the contract value is adjusted accordingly.

A 3-year Index Account Option term has been added to the existing 1-year and 6-year Index Account Option terms . Any gains or losses in the tracked index(es) (described below) are calculated at the end of the term, and the contract value is adjusted accordingly. Intra-Term Performance Lock Feature: The new Performance Lock option provides an increased level of transparency to contract holders, enabling them to lock in their interim value at any point during the Index Account Option term. In practice, the value at the lock-in point moves to a short-duration fixed account until the next contract anniversary.

The new Performance Lock option provides an increased level of transparency to contract holders, enabling them to lock in their interim value at any point during the Index Account Option term. In practice, the value at the lock-in point moves to a short-duration fixed account until the next contract anniversary. Index Participation Rate on Cap Crediting Method: Jackson is adding an Index Participation Rate to the Cap crediting method, which can provide even more upside growth opportunity when the market conditions are favorable.

In addition to these enhancements, Jackson’s RILA suite offers the following features:

Multiple Index Options: Five index options that can be allocated in any combination are available, including the S&P 500 Index, Russell 2000 Index, MSCI EAFE Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (an ESG option). Jackson will not restrict which index options can be selected with each crediting method or protection option, allowing consumers to reallocate their assets without unwanted tax consequences and invest in what matters most to them 3 .

Five index options that can be allocated in any combination are available, including the S&P 500 Index, Russell 2000 Index, MSCI EAFE Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (an ESG option). Jackson will not restrict which index options can be selected with each crediting method or protection option, allowing consumers to reallocate their assets without unwanted tax consequences and invest in what matters most to them . Allocation Flexibility: Crediting methods offer ways to calculate and lock in potential index-linked returns to address clients’ market expectations. In addition to the new Performance Boost crediting method 4 , Jackson offers two additional crediting methods — Cap and Performance Trigger.

Crediting methods offer ways to calculate and lock in potential index-linked returns to address clients’ market expectations. In addition to the new Performance Boost crediting method , Jackson offers two additional crediting methods — Cap and Performance Trigger. Protection Options: Clients may select from Buffer or Floor protection options to help guard their retirement assets against unforeseen market changes. The level of protection depends on the crediting method selected.

Clients may select from Buffer or Floor protection options to help guard their retirement assets against unforeseen market changes. The level of protection depends on the crediting method selected. Legacy and Cost Control: Through the built-in death benefit5 — available at no additional charge — investors can help protect their retirement assets against market downturns while providing a legacy for beneficiaries. Additionally, with no annual contract fees6, more investable assets remain in clients’ accounts.

Jackson is also focused on improving the financial professional and client experience. New digital enhancements include greater transparency into various contract values, self-service options on www.jackson.com and a robust Rate Center that enables financial professionals and clients to sort, filter and export new business and renewal rates. In addition, Jackson’s Market+Link+Pro+Suite+Tool — a data-driven tool powered by Halo Investing — enables clients to input personal data to generate hypothetical scenarios of the various RILA options.

“Jackson is committed to modernizing our processes to further improve the experience financial professionals and their clients have when doing business with us,” said Brian Sward, Head of Product Solutions, JNLD. “We place a strong emphasis on education when launching new products, and our partnerships with financial professionals have enabled us to provide expanded resources and tools to help illustrate the ways in which RILAs can benefit client portfolios.”

Financial professionals who would like to learn more about Jackson’s RILA products can contact the company at 1-800-711-7397, connect with their local wholesaler or visit www.jackson.com%2FRILA.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company.

Not all crediting methods and/or protection options are available with all Index Account Option terms.

Investors are not buying shares of any stock or index and cannot invest directly in an index. The payment of dividends is not reflected in the index return.

The Performance Boost crediting method is only available with JMLPII and JMLPAII.

If the oldest owner's age when the contract is issued is between 0 and 80, the death benefit is equal to the greater of the current contract value or premiums paid into the contract adjusted for any withdrawals incurred since the issuance of the contract. If the oldest owner's age is between 81 and 85 when the contract is issued, the death benefit is equal to the current contract value.

Withdrawals during the first six years are subject to a withdrawal charge or market value adjustment. Withdrawals before the end of a term are subject to an interim value adjustment which may have a positive or negative impact on the contract value at the end of the term and may be significant.

