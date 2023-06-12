BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE - CIR), CohBar, Inc. (Nasdaq – CWBR), Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE – GHL), PDC Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PDCE)

4 hours ago
BALA CYNWYD, Penn., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CIRCOR International, Inc. ( - CIR)

Under the terms of the agreement, CIRCOR will be acquired by investment funds managed by KKR. CIRCOR shareholders will receive $49.00 in cash for each share of CIRCOR common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the CIRCOR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether KKR is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/circor-international-inc--cir/.

CohBar, Inc. (Nasdaq – CWBR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CohBar will merge with Morphogenesis, Inc. (“Morphogenesis”). Each holder of CohBar common stock as of immediately prior to the closing of the transaction will be issued a dividend equal to approximately 3.30 shares of CohBar common stock. On a pro forma basis, pre-merger CohBar equityholders are expected to collectively own approximately 15% and pre-merger Morphogenesis equityholders are expected to collectively own approximately 77%, respectively, of the common stock of CohBar on a pro forma basis. The investigation concerns whether the CohBar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Company shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cohbar-inc-nasdaq-cwbr/.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( – GHL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Greenhill will be acquired by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ( - MFG) in an all-cash transaction at $15 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $550 million, including assumed debt. The investigation concerns whether the Greenhill Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Mizuho Financial Group is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/greenhill-co-inc--ghl/.

PDC Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PDCE)

Under the terms of the agreement, PDC Energy will be acquired by Chevron Corporation ( - CVX) in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on May 19, 2023, PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $7.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PDC Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Chevron is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $89.22 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pdc-energy-inc-nasdaq-pdce/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

