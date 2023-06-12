MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Dr. Thomas Yarbrough has accepted a position with the Company as its new Senior Research Director.



"Tom is a key addition to our research and development team,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Tom’s prior experiences as an experienced practicing veterinarian and investigative scientist in the equine and small animal sectors provides our team a known leader in the industry as well as a tremendous research resource for our company.”

Dr. Yarbrough is a board-certified Equine surgeon with 30 years of experience working on high level performance horses within all disciplines. He began his career developing a referral base while working in research under the esteemed Dr. Hari Reddi at the Center for Tissue Regeneration and repair at the UC Medical center. His research with Hari centered around an understanding of the changing genetic expression in chondrocytes as they reformed their new nanostructure when suspended in materials for later use in joint resurfacing. Throughout his career he has stayed peripherally involved in research both from the bench-top to the clinic. This research has involved projects from the use and development of robotics in surgical applications and advanced imaging to testing and optimization of novel medications and devices for the management of osteoarthritis. Although varied in scope his primary research interests and passion has always involved the arena of management of osteoarthritis. Colleagues that know him know he is an open skeptic very slow to follow the new trends that frequent the veterinary space. He comes on board with PetVivo with excitement to take his knowledge of joint physiology and biology and put it to use as the Company continues to understand the mechanisms of action of Spryng in patients with joint pain.

“I am very excited to join the PetVivo manufacturing, research and development team to assist in better understanding their innovative veterinary medical device, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, as well as participate in the development and commercialization of the Company’s new life changing therapeutic products” said Dr. Yarbrough. “I believe PetVivo’s platform technology has the potential to improve the medical outcome of humans and animals that suffer from one or more debilitating afflictions related to joint dysfunction or abnormality, thereby enhancing their lives.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sp r yn g h ealth.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

