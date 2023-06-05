Calamos Wealth Management expands capabilities with addition of Chief Investment Officer and Chief Wealth Strategist

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2023

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments announced the addition of two senior executives to further provide Calamos Wealth Management clients with sophisticated portfolio strategies and customized wealth management solutions. Jon Adams joins as SVP Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management and John Campbell joins as SVP Chief Wealth Strategist, Head of Wealth Planning and Trust Services. Based in metro Chicago, the pair will report to Joe Weidenbach, who was hired as Head of Calamos Wealth Management in October 2022.

"As part of our strategic growth strategy, we continue to invest deeply in our Wealth Management business," said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. "I'm confident that Jon and John will provide additional firepower to our leadership team so that we can provide our trusted and sophisticated clients the solutions needed to address their most complex planning challenges."

Adams, a CFA with more than two decades of investment experience in multi-asset portfolio management, was most recently in the "Global Wealth at Work" vertical of Citi Private Bank, where he was responsible for the delivery of comprehensive investment strategies.

Campbell, a J.D. whose professional experience includes business and corporate law, investment banking, complex estate planning, and advanced wealth structuring strategies for high-net-worth business owners, joins from U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

"It is critical for our clients to have the best insights when it comes to building and protecting their wealth in the markets and optimizing it with sophisticated wealth planning solutions and trusts," said Weidenbach. "I know that Jon and John will deliver significant leadership expertise to the entire firm, which we continue to nurture and grow by adding multiple wealth consultants in our offices around the country."

"Calamos was founded as a wealth management firm and it has remained an important and growing part of our business since," said Calamos Founder, Chairman, and Global Chief Investment Officer, John P. Calamos Sr. "I'm pleased to welcome these investment and wealth management leaders to the team and am confident our clients will benefit from their expertise in building enduring portfolios and delivering on advanced wealth planning solutions."

About Calamos Investments

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, ETFs and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. The firm is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon) and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Calamos, on Instagram @calamos_investments or at www.calamos.com.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

favicon.png?sn=CG19764&sd=2023-06-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamos-wealth-management-expands-capabilities-with-addition-of-chief-investment-officer-and-chief-wealth-strategist-301842507.html

SOURCE Calamos Investments

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG19764&Transmission_Id=202306051146PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG19764&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.