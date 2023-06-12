Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EYE).

On May 10, 2022, the Company disclosed deeply disappointing financial and operational results for its first fiscal quarter of 2022 including a 1.2% decrease in net revenues to $527.7 million, a 30.6% decrease in net income to $30.1 million, and a 28.2% decrease in diluted EPS to $0.34, as well as numerous cuts to its 2022 outlook.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether National Vision’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

