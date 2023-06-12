Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference 2023 on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9 AM (Eastern Time) at the Deutsche Bank Center, One Columbus Circle, New York, NY.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

