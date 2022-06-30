ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to Present at TD Cowen's Sustainability Week to Provide Updates and Showcase Efforts Driving Sustainable Solutions for a Domestic Battery Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., June 5, 2023

RENO, Nev., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, CEO Ryan Melsert to share industry insights and perspectives on building a sustainable, domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

ABTC_Logo_PrimaryGradient_Isolated_01_Logo.jpg

This year's virtual conference will feature a Fireside Chat with ABTC's Melsert hosted by TD Cowen's equity research analyst and managing director of Sustainability & Energy Transition, David Deckelbaum.

The Fireside Chat with Melsert is scheduled for 2:20-2:50 PM EST on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed here and will be available for up to a year on the company's website following the event at www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

TD Cowen's Sustainability Week conference incorporates company presentations, fireside chats and panels, prominent keynote speakers, and topical bootcamps, hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of ESG and sustainability. ABTC will participate in the "Lithium, battery technologies & electric vehicle charging" section of the event.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company, please contact your TD Cowen representative. For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company
American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

favicon.png?sn=LA20053&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abtc-ceo-ryan-melsert-to-present-at-td-cowens-sustainability-week-to-provide-updates-and-showcase-efforts-driving-sustainable-solutions-for-a-domestic-battery-supply-chain-301842666.html

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20053&Transmission_Id=202306051418PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20053&DateId=20230605
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.