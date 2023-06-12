MILWAUKEE, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share for the second quarter of 2023.



The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2023.

