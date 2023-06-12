SGH Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Conference Call

SMART+Global+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial webcast and conference call for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings after market close on Thursday, June 29, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH+Q3+FY23+Earnings+Call+Webcast
  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing): +1-833-470-1428 (domestic) or +1-929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 177936.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https%3A%2F%2Fir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44-204-525-0658 (international), using the access code 925273.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

