Splunk Cloud Platform Attains StateRAMP Moderate Authorization

2 hours ago
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced that Splunk Cloud Platform received StateRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level from the State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP®).

Splunk’s StateRAMP authorization validates its commitment to state, local, and education (SLED) institutions, providing customers additional confidence in using Splunk’s secure solutions for their missions. As a StateRAMP-authorized provider, Splunk allows SLED organizations to leverage actionable intelligence and advanced analytics at scale to address use cases across various areas such as cybersecurity, IT modernization, procurement processes, artificial intelligence and more.

StateRAMP covers each state's individual needs, making it possible for organizations like Splunk to meet the complex security cloud requirements for all states with a single certification and provide agencies with a transparent, cost-effective way of selecting a cloud provider that aligns with their mission. SLED leaders today face constant uncertainty and rapid change, from budget constraints to increasing cybersecurity threats and require data-driven solutions that help enable their path to digital resilience.

“Achieving StateRAMP authorization further demonstrates Splunk’s commitment to providing secure and resilient solutions for the public sector to deliver their missions,” said Mary Lou Prevost, Group Vice President of SLED, Splunk. “With Splunk Cloud, agencies gain the full functionality of Splunk enterprise for collecting, monitoring, and analyzing data in a single, unified platform to derive actionable insights quickly, with the ability to scale. We look forward to deepening our work within SLED to secure their missions and this authorization will help us do that.”

The StateRAMP process for verification relies on meeting the minimum security requirements built on the industry-accepted National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800- 53, Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems and Organizations and an independent audit conducted by a third party assessment organization (3PAO).

Splunk empowers thousands of public sector organizations, including all three branches of the U.S. government and 15 cabinet-level departments, to deliver their missions and be more resilient. Splunk also attained FedRAMP+authorization for the Splunk Cloud Platform at the moderate level in 2019. For more information on Splunk+Cloud+for+StateRAMP+and+FedRAMP+visit the Splunk website. For additional details related to the Splunk StateRAMP package, please visit the StateRAMP+authorized+products+list.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

