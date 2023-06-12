TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced that Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 3:45 pm ET. Mr. Bouquard and other members of senior management will also host investor meetings on that date.

A link to the live audio webcast and corporate presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F.

