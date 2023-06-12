Hallmark Announces Final Arbitration Award

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) ( HALL) received the final determination in an arbitration proceeding relating to a Loss Portfolio Transfer Reinsurance Contract with DARAG Bermuda Ltd. and DARAG Insurance Limited and certain of Hallmark’s subsidiaries. On June 2, 2023, a final definitive binding award was declared by the arbitration panel which will result in a write-off to Hallmark of $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2023 in addition to a write-off of $32.9 million recognized during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the interim binding arbitration award, yielding a total aggregate write-off of $36.9 million. Hallmark had previously included this $4.0 million amount as an account receivable in its consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 and had estimated a write-off in the range of $25 to $35 million.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb87372-b7a9-47e0-969b-94291b3c6287

ti?nf=ODg1MjU0MCM1NjMxNjcxIzIwMTg5NDU=
Hallmark-Financial-Services-In.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.