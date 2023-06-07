TaskUs to Present at the 2023 William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 7th, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00 - 12:30 PM CT

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs
TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz
[email protected]

Media Contact
Lisa Wolford
[email protected]

