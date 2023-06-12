Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced the commencement of a proposed secondary offering of 1,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) offered by Kanders SAF, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), which is a limited liability company wholly-owned by Mr. Warren Kanders, who is the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholder, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder. Upon completion of the offering, assuming that the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is not exercised, the Selling Stockholder will beneficially own approximately 37.8% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

BofA Securities is acting as lead book-running manager for the Offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-271328) (including a base prospectus), which has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus.

You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255, Mail Code NC1-022-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005727/en/