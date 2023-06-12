Streamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) ( STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended April 30, 2023 on Monday June 12, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast:
click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday June 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13739290. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact

Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303-887-9625
[email protected]

