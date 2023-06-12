Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced the appointments of Aaron VanDevender to the Board of Directors and Board Chairman Alan Masarek to the Compensation Committee. Additionally, Kevin Hartz announced his resignation and amicable departure from the Board of Directors.

“Thanks to Kevin, Markforged was able to get access to public capital markets and fund its accelerated innovation efforts. Over the last two years Kevin also helped us navigate through a challenging macroenvironment while prioritizing the organic and inorganic R&D investments that are powering our preparations for the biggest launch of products in our history. I am grateful to Kevin for lending his keen insight and unwavering support to Markforged since joining the Board. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Shai Terem, Markforged’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alan Masarek, Chairman of the Board commented, “On behalf of Markforged, we thank Kevin for all of his contributions to the Company and wish Aaron a warm welcome to the Board.”

Terem added, “We are truly delighted to have Aaron join the Board at this pivotal time for Markforged. His deep understanding of foundational technology and proven ability from his time as Chief Scientist of the Founders Fund to identify products that can disrupt entire industries complements our existing Board. I look forward to having his insight and guidance to help Markforged execute our strategic plan.”

Hartz’s departure is not related to any disagreements concerning operating, accounting or financial reporting matters.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG, Financial) is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we’re bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

