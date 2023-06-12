MVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MVBF) (“MVB,” “MVB Financial” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for MVB Bank (the “Bank”), has announced two key promotions on the Finance Team, under the leadership of Don Robinson, President and Chief Financial Officer, MVB Financial.

Eric Tichenor, Chief Financial Officer, MVB Bank, who has served in that role since MVB’s inception, has been promoted to the new position of Treasurer. Martha McLeod, Senior Manager Technical Accounting, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer, MVB Bank.

“As MVB continues to expand, we are utilizing Eric’s expertise and experience to focus on the Treasury responsibilities for the ongoing success of the company. We are excited to announce Eric being named the Treasurer of MVB to focus on our cash management, investment portfolio and overall asset management functions of the company,” Robinson said.

“Martha joined MVB in 2021 and has been responsible for our technical accounting area, including the complicated accounting topics that are generated through our numerous transactions and business model.”

Before joining MVB, Martha served as controller for two banks and has extensive experience in bank accounting and reporting.

Martha is a Certified Public Accountant and started her career in banking at a CPA firm in Boston which specialized in bank financial statement audits, tax and consulting.

Martha has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of New Hampshire and a Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts.

