Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that Scott G. Eisen will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer in August.

“At Invitation Homes, maintaining our lead as the nation’s premier home leasing company means we are continually innovating through smart investments, superior operations, and building on our best-in-class team. We plan to continue setting the bar high for how we raise and invest capital, measure risk, and look for opportunities to upgrade our portfolio. I am excited to welcome Scott to the team. His experience and track record in banking, M&A, and advisory roles will help us continue to position the Company for future growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner.

Eisen brings more than 26 years of experience in real estate investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and business development. In his new role, he will formulate portfolio and capital strategies, assess market opportunities and portfolio construction, and lead execution with an in-house team of asset investment and management professionals. He also will lead the Company’s Investment Committee and serve as a member of the Executive Committee. Eisen succeeds John Gibson, who retired earlier this year. Invitation Homes retained Ferguson Partners to seek candidates to fill the role.

Eisen is concluding his current role as Head of North American Real Estate Investment Banking for Citigroup. He is a member of the ICSC Board of Trustees, the Nareit Board of Governors, and the Urban Land Institute. Eisen holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 Company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

