Autolus to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on Friday, June 30, 2023

LONDON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, has posted notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from www.autolus.com. The AGM is scheduled to be held at The Studio, WestWorks, White City Place, London W12 7FQ on Friday, June 30, 2023, commencing at 11:00 a.m. BST.

The business of the meeting is made up of ordinary resolutions which are regularly submitted to shareholders. The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be announced, in the usual way, via a press release, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
[email protected]

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
[email protected]

Alexandra Deschner
+32-490-58-35-23
[email protected]


