Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR clinical trial evaluating camonsertib (RP-3500/RG6526, partnered with Roche), a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase), were published in Nature Medicine.

The article, entitled “Camonsertib in DNA damage response-deficient advanced solid tumors: phase 1 trial results” can be accessed here.

“The results of the TRESR trial demonstrate not only the single agent activity of camonsertib, a potent and selective ATR inhibitor, but also define the importance of enhanced precision medicine approaches, such as the identification of bi-allelic alterations affecting the target DNA repair genes and other biomarkers, as well as the use of longitudinal liquid biopsies to guide its delivery to the right patients,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “This study provides a framework for the testing of novel therapeutic approaches based on the principles of synthetic lethality and informed by genome-wide CRISPR screens.”

TRESR (NCT04497116) is a first-in-human, multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study, designed to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule, evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics and identify preliminary anti-tumor activity associated with camonsertib, given alone and in combination with talazoparib or in combination with gemcitabine. Clinical data were most recently presented at the 2022 and the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meetings, demonstrating the promising safety and efficacy profile of camonsertib, both as a monotherapy and in combination with a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor.

About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx® Platform

Repare’s SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (RP-3500/RG6526), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development and partnered with Roche; a preclinical Polθ inhibitor program; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs, including RP-1664. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005502/en/