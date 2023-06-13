SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in protective communications solutions, today announced a $10.7 million follow-on LRAD ® 450XL acoustic hailing devices (AHD) order from the United States Army (Army).



“As the Army’s only AHD provider, our LRAD systems provide unparalleled long range communication and scalable escalation of force capabilities,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Military Police, Transportation Security, and Psychological Operations units from the Active, Reserve, and Guard use our LRADs for a wide range of domestic and overseas missions. This program is a testament to the Army's unwavering commitment to equipping Soldiers with state-of-the-art long range communication systems to resolve uncertain situations and protect lives.”

Since 2010, Genasys has supplied nearly 5,000 acoustic hailing devices to the U.S. Department of Defense. “Now proven and combat tested, we are actively engaged in developing programs to expand the use of AHDs across additional services and functions,” said David Schnell, VP for Global Hardware Sales.

The low-profile, lightweight LRAD 450XL is designed for temporary or fixed mounting on tripods, vehicles, small vessels, and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations. Genasys LRAD systems are deployed in more than 100 countries and 500 U.S cities in diverse applications, including public safety, law enforcement, defense, border and homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, emergency management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc ( GNSS) is the global provider of Protective Communications™ Solutions, offering Genasys Protect™, the first and only complete portfolio of Protective Communications Software and LRAD® long-range communication systems. Through Genasys Protect, the Company serves the following markets and sectors: federal governments and the military; state and local governments, agencies, and education (SLED); and enterprise organizations in critical sectors, including oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have a diverse range of applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, as well as automatic detection of real-time threats, including active shooters and severe weather. Genasys today covers over 70 Million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including over 500 cities, counties and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of epidemics or pandemics, geopolitical conflict, and other events that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.