Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning software solutions, today announced that the Company’s one2many public warning subsidiary has become a Sector Member of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) development sector.

Everbridge Partners with International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to Contribute Private Sector Expertise to Early Warnings For All Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

As an Industry+Sector+Member to the ITU Development Sector led by Comas Zavazava, Everbridge will advocate for and collaborate on cell-broadcast public warning technology as the most effective means to reach citizens in an emergency – the last-mile of the early warning process.

“We applaud the work of the ITU in building an ecosystem of providers committed to delivering on the vision of Early Warnings for All,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “Helping to build resilient communities and organizations is core to our mission. We are honored to collaborate with other partners from across both the public and private sectors in supporting developing countries through this life-saving initiative.”

The ITU leads on the Warning Dissemination and Communication Pillar of the Early+Warnings+for+All Initiative which was launched during COP27 by UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez. The effort is focused on ensuring that by 2027, every person on Earth is protected by an early warning system.

One2many, Everbridge’s public warning subsidiary based in The Netherlands, implemented the first cell-broadcast mobile public warning for the Dutch Government (NL-Alert) in 2012 and has over 20 active nationwide implementations globally. Peter Sanders, Everbridge one2many Director of Standards is recognized as a worldwide authority in the cell-broadcast regulatory environment and is the vice-chair of ETSI’s TC EMTEL. Sanders is also the Everbridge representative on leading standards bodies including 3GPP and ATIS.

In the recent “Public+Early+Warning+Systems+for+All” paper, co-author Vanessa Gray, Head, Environment & Emergency Telecommunications Division of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) explains how mobile networks and services can help save lives. Its main concept was published in the ITU blog on Early+warning+systems%3A+Saving+Lives+through+mobile+connection.

The ITU promotes the shared global use of the radio spectrum, facilitates international cooperation in assigning satellite orbits, assists in developing and coordinating worldwide technical standards (ITU-T), and works to improve telecommunication infrastructure in the developing world (ITU-D). It is also active in the areas of broadband Internet, wireless technologies, aeronautical and maritime navigation, radio astronomy, satellite-based meteorology, TV broadcasting, amateur radio, and next-generation networks (ITU-R).

Attending the annual Global Symposium of Regulators taking place in Egypt this week on June 5-9, Everbridge Vice President of Public Safety, Valerie Risk, will present the company’s decades-long global expertise in the panel Saving+Lives%3A+Emergency+public+early+warning+systems.

Risk states: “We are practitioners with demonstrated capacity to design, build, operate, and impact assess an end-to-end managed solution to save lives and livelihoods in different risk scenarios, from small developing island states to densely populated, digitally-developed countries. We support and value the climate adaptation impact of Early Warnings for All and wish to will bring our practical experience to sector regulators and mobile network operators to accelerate its implementation.”

As recently mentioned at the 2023 GSMA Ministerial Programme, Mrs. Bogdan-Martin, the first woman Secretary General of ITU mentioned: “the future of connectivity has yet to be written. We have to make it equitable, affordable, universal, innovative, safe and sustainable.”

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the ITU’s global membership includes 193 countries and approximately 900 businesses, academic institutions, and international and regional organizations.

