Provident Branch Wins Silver ASID Award in Design Excellence

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Award recognizes La Macchia Groups design of Provident Bank’s Roslyn, NY branch

ISELIN, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is proud to announce that its newest branch in Roslyn, New York, won the prestigious Silver Award for Design Excellence at the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) annual awards. The branch competed in the category ’Office Corporate Under 25,000 Square Feet’ and was recognized for its clean, highly functional, and branded aesthetics.

The design and construction firm behind the project, Milwaukee-based La Macchia Group, submitted the bank branch design and accepted the silver award on behalf of Provident Bank at the recent ASID Wisconsin awards ceremony.

ASID, a nonprofit organization that promotes the profession of interior design, has chapters throughout the United States and Canada and has been in operation since 1975.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and innovative design of our partners at La Macchia Group," said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. “This project underscores La Machia Group’s close collaboration with the Provident team and their ability to understand our brand aesthetics," added Giannola.

Provident Bank's Roslyn branch showcases a modern design that is consistent with the bank’s commitment to elevate the customer experience, while maintaining the bank's distinctive brand identity. The award-winning design provides a welcoming and functional space for both customers and employees.

To view the project, please visit La Macchia Group’s portfolio at: https://www.lamacchiagroup.com/portfolio/provident-bank-roslyn

About Provident Bank
Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of March 31, 2023. With $10.30 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon

Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About La Macchia Group
Through its proven methodology of Plan – Brand – Design – Build – Evolve, La Macchia Group designs and builds market-driven, brand-centered financial institutions, tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. As the trusted development partner of more than 400 financial institutions across the nation, La Macchia Group creates exceptional environments that foster customer relationships and provide a competitive advantage with measurable results. For more information, visit www.lamacchiagroup.com.

Media Contact:
Keith Buscio
First Vice President
Director of Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]
732.590.9407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde50735-c182-4ebd-80fa-6b134719a9a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2bc4328-5133-407c-bddd-c3c5ff4d2c51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35774245-bb0f-4912-9efe-4115fb032edf

ti?nf=ODg1MTUwNiM1NjI4NzU2IzIyMDc5MDE=
Provident-Bank.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.