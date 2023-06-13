Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is excited to announce that its ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America has raised $6 million since its launch in 2020. The customer round-up campaign, which takes place at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek sites across 27 states, supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The campaign gives customers the opportunity to make a monetary contribution of $1, $3, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised during the campaign benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA and QuickChek locations.

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. “That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign. In the fourth year of our partnership, we will again utilize our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to 'round-up' their purchases to provide much needed funding to their local Boys & Girls Clubs. This financial support helps to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. Programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day by providing enriching experiences after school and during the summer. Serving 3.6 million young people annually, Clubs ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment with caring adult mentors.

“The ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign has been instrumental in helping Boys & Girls Clubs provide programming and resources that are making a real difference in the lives of youth,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with Murphy USA and the many contributions from its customers that have resulted in such an incredible milestone.”

To donate or learn more about the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign, visit BGCA.org%2FMurphyUSA.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

