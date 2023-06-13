Murphy USA Raises $6 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America Through 'Great Futures Fueled Here' Campaign

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is excited to announce that its ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America has raised $6 million since its launch in 2020. The customer round-up campaign, which takes place at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek sites across 27 states, supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005052/en/

The campaign gives customers the opportunity to make a monetary contribution of $1, $3, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised during the campaign benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA and QuickChek locations.

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. “That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign. In the fourth year of our partnership, we will again utilize our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to 'round-up' their purchases to provide much needed funding to their local Boys & Girls Clubs. This financial support helps to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. Programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day by providing enriching experiences after school and during the summer. Serving 3.6 million young people annually, Clubs ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment with caring adult mentors.

“The ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign has been instrumental in helping Boys & Girls Clubs provide programming and resources that are making a real difference in the lives of youth,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with Murphy USA and the many contributions from its customers that have resulted in such an incredible milestone.”

To donate or learn more about the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign, visit BGCA.org%2FMurphyUSA.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005052r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005052/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.