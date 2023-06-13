CINCINNATI, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. ( HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, has promoted Jon Michael “JMA” Adinolfi to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Adinolfi, who has served as a Divisional President of Hillman U.S. since 2019, will expand his role as COO to oversee Hillman’s Hardware Solutions, Protective Solutions, and Canadian business segments.



“JMA has been an invaluable strategic partner to me and our leadership team during his time at Hillman,” commented Doug Cahill, Hillman’s Chairman and CEO. “JMA’s demonstrated ability to execute Hillman’s business strategy, build relationships with our key customers, and manage operational complexity make him the perfect choice to be our COO. He has earned this promotion with his work ethic and ‘customer first’ attitude – both of which exemplify Hillman’s culture and core values.”

“JMA’s leadership experience together with his over 20-year career in the hardware and industrial space give the Board of Directors and me great confidence that he will help us deliver strong performance and innovative solutions as we move forward.”

Prior to joining Hillman, Adinolfi built a robust career in the hardware and home improvement industry, spending eight years at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently as President – U.S. Retail, as well as five years at HD Supply.

In other management changes, Scott Ride, President, Hillman Canada, will begin leading Hillman’s Industrial Solutions business throughout North America in addition to his current role of leading Hillman Canada. In his expanded role, Ride will report to Adinolfi.

Cahill added: “During his eight-plus years with Hillman Canada, Scott has overseen consistent growth in both revenues and profitability in that segment. Our Canadian business has a meaningful industrial business, which we believe we can establish and grow in the U.S. Scott’s breadth of knowledge and experience make him a great fit for this role as we seek to grow our market share among the fragmented industrial business in the U.S.”

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

