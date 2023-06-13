NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”), a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”), today announced that on May 18, 2023, it has established a wholly owned subsidiary named AI Catalysis Corp.(the “Subsidiary”) under the laws of the State of Nevada with its office in New York, New York to advance the operations and business growth of the Company. The Subsidiary is expected to provide the necessary infrastructure and talents for the Company to continue building momentum in the United States and international markets.

About GD Culture Group Limited.

GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) is a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”). Highlight Media, founded in 2016, is an integrated marketing service agency, focusing on serving businesses in China in connection with brand management, image building, public relations, social media management and event planning. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://en.ccnctech.com/.

