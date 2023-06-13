Lucy Scientific Discovery to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference on June 7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( LSDI), a leader in natural and synthetic psychedelic drug development, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 7, 2023.

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings and is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET. Interested parties are invited to register to watch the livestream of the conference including the Lucy presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( LSDI) is a Nasdaq-listed company and a licensed producer of compounds for medicinal products. Holding a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License granted by Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, LSDI Manufacturing Inc., operate under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada). This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors. Lucy does not sell psilocybin products to the general public. With a focus on pioneering innovative therapies for patients in need, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychedelic medicine, improving mental health outcomes, and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide.

