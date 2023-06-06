PR Newswire

Cuentas Casa is growing its portfolio of real estate developments, with the intention of building a national and eventually international presence for the Company's proprietary development technologies, that combine sustainability, accessibility, and affordability, making quality living a real opportunity for everyone .





MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN) (Nasdaq: CUENW) ("Cuentas"), the Company that is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for a hard working population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives, today announced that it is adding to its Cuentas Casa Portfolio with the acquisition of 28.5 acres of mixed-use land contemplated for development of 648 multi-family apartments and 180 townhomes. At the same time, Management released Renderings of its Arden by Cuentas Casa, near Tampa, Florida, a full community already in development, illustrating the beauty and power of its concept of "Affordable Communities". Management expects to make more announcements of property acquisitions in the coming months.

The new property is located near Ocala, Florida, located between Orlando and Gainesville, and is designed to bring the Cuentas Casa concept of sustainability, accessibility, and affordability to an increasingly expanding market. Cuentas Casa is the third pillar of the Company's efforts to create a financial and lifestyle ecosystem for those who deserve but have not had access to financial tools and solutions that can enhance their wellbeing and lifestyle. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company's recent, "Arden by Cuentas Casa" Development, A 360 Unit Complex Combining Innovative, Sustainable Building Technologies With Modern, Technology Driven Resident Benefits, Creating New More Affordable Living Opportunities for the Underserved.

"In order to support the people who need it most, we believe that it is critical to combine financial and lifestyle support with next-generation communication technologies"' said Arik Maimon, CEO of Cuentas, "We had set the bar high with our first Casa initiative, but with this latest announcement we are completely resetting that bar."

In conjunction with this announcement, management also released renderings of its Arden by Cuentas Casa Project near Tampa, Florida. "The greater Tampa – Orlando area is really a prime vacation destination for families and the growing legion of workers who are the staple of the tourism industry need the opportunity to provide for their families in a quality environment"' said Cuentas President Michael De Prado. "We wanted our design to reward our residents with the feeling of being in a resort environment while maintaining our philosophy of sustainability, accessibility and affordability".

Given the renderings released today, it looks like Cuentas hit the mark .

Arden by Cuentas Casa includes not only the residences themselves, but a beautifully landscaped park, a man-made lake, and a clubhouse.

Cuentas' beyond-the-bank approach began with financial tools and management, expanding into telecommunications with Cuentas Mobile and exploding onto the real estate market with Cuentas Casa. The Company continues to expand its sustainable development footprint with its 10-year exclusive partnership with Renco, applying Renco's proprietary sustainable building solutions on this latest development. "Home is the heart of any family, and every family deserves the right to be able to live in a productive, supportive environment," continued Maimon. "Cuentas Casa is part of our dream to make a positive impact on all families who deserve access but have been left out of the system."

Cuentas Casa is the new initiative from Cuentas, the Company that is building a growing set of financial and social solutions for the underserved. Cuentas Casa developments combine sustainability, accessibility and affordability. Cuentas Casa partners with leading edge developers and construction technology companies to create sustainable, inclusive and affordable residential communities specifically designed to provide high quality housing alternatives at extremely competitive pricing. Cuentas Casa launched in Q1 2023 with the Lakewood project, followed by the Brooksville project. The company's goal is to source land zoned and ready for development of multi-family buildings in strategic areas where rental prices are increasing dramatically, placing financial stress and pressure on working class families. Cuentas strives to provide reasonable solutions for both housing and necessary financial solutions for underserved and working class families.

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing global population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives.The Company's proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company's Telecommunications solution, with its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. Cuentas has launched its General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card, which includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. In Q1 of 2023 Cuentas launched Cuentas Casa, an alternative housing development initiative that secured a 10 year supply agreement for a patented, sustainable building system that will provide the bridge between its technology solutions and the affordable housing market. Cuentas has made investments to date in affordable housing projects for over 450 apartments. LINK: https://cuentas.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

