NAPLES, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp, a leading global healthcare network, is thrilled to announce the rollout of significant updates to its HealthLynked app, reinforcing its commitment to offering a seamless and personalized healthcare experience to its users.

Understanding the dynamic needs of its users, HealthLynked has introduced a multitude of innovative updates to enhance the healthcare journey. Each feature is designed with the intent to streamline communication between users and their healthcare providers, simplifying healthcare management while ensuring the utmost security.

The updates include the following:

Online Nurse Chat: Enabling immediate, real-time communication with a nurse, this feature aids in profile setup and provides a personalized support system. Secure Direct Communication with Medical Practices: This feature eliminates the traditional barriers of communication, enabling secure and direct contact between users and their medical practices through the app. Integrated Health Journal: Empowering users to document their health-related experiences and goals, this tool fosters transparency between patients and healthcare providers. Medical Record Uploading & Sharing: Includes the capability to upload multiple medical records simultaneously and features a new, user-friendly interface, streamlining the process of sharing records with healthcare providers. Mobile Check-In Process: Simplifying the patient check-in process at doctors' offices, this feature allows users to conveniently check in through the app, saving time and enhancing the overall experience. Copay Alerts and Payment: The app now alerts patients of their copay amount and allows them to make payments directly through the mobile app, providing a seamless and convenient payment experience.

HealthLynked remains dedicated to improving and expanding its platform, striving to meet the ever-evolving needs of its users in the realm of healthcare management.

"Our users' health journey is our priority," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "This latest update to the HealthLynked app is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions. By equipping our users with personalized tools and enhanced functionalities, we aim to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers, ultimately fostering more informed and efficient healthcare decisions."

In addition to the above feature updates, the app's design has been completely overhauled to ensure a more intuitive and user-friendly experience and various bugs have been resolved to enhance the app's stability and reliability.

HealthLynked has expanded its accessibility by allowing non-members to schedule appointments through the app with a 30-day free trial. They have also introduced individual and paid membership options, offering users exclusive benefits and premium features.

As a security update, HealthLynked has implemented a facial biometric login feature, ensuring that users' sensitive health information remains secure while still being readily accessible.

"HealthLynked is committed to evolving and adapting to the needs of our users," Dr. Dent continued. "As we move forward, we will continue to listen to our users, innovate, and implement improvements that advance the healthcare experience for everyone. This update is a significant step forward, but it is only the beginning."

For more information about the app update and to experience the enhanced healthcare journey, visit HealthLynked's website or download the latest version of the HealthLynked app from your preferred app store.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape by providing an innovative cloud-based platform that bridges the gap between patients and providers through the efficient exchange of medical information. Our mission is to place patients in the driver's seat of their healthcare journey.

Our HealthLynked application, accessible at no cost to patients, serves as a comprehensive repository for their medical information - spanning from medications, allergies, past surgeries to personal health records. This information can be securely compiled and easily accessed in one convenient location, enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services received.

Moreover, HealthLynked provides an upgraded concierge service for individuals and families at a nominal fee starting as low as $10 per month. This service is designed to provide a more personalized and enhanced healthcare experience, adding substantial value to our members' healthcare journey.

Healthcare providers can connect with their current and potential patients through our platform. Additionally, we offer two unique mobile check-in options, including our patented Patient Access Hub (PAH), which is designed to streamline the patient experience while providing insightful patient analytics to in-network providers.

Our comprehensive suite of HLYK marketing tools, accessible through a modest monthly fee, offers myriad benefits to preferred providers. These benefits include fostering stronger connections with both active and inactive patients to improve retention, enabling more efficient online scheduling, and facilitating the rapid filling of last-minute cancellations with our "real-time appointment scheduling" feature.

For a comprehensive tour of the HealthLynked app, please visit our website at www.healthlynked.com. If you're interested in experiencing our innovative healthcare management solutions firsthand, download our app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

