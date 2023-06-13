Sherwood Media, LLC Hires James Denis as Head of Sales

2 hours ago
Media company to expand product offerings to include news platform, print magazine, events and audio

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherwood Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets Inc. ( Hood), has hired James Denis as head of sales. At Sherwood, James will oversee global partnerships and strategy. James joins Sherwood from Vox Media, where he most recently served as VP of global partnerships and strategy based in New York. James spent more than 12 years at Vox, where he built out the sales and partnerships teams’ footprint in San Francisco and Los Angeles and later added oversight of the Midwest region in addition to the West Coast. James then served as head of industry at Vox, focusing on strategy and key partnership development across the tech, telecom and B2B industries. He was a founding member of Vox’s revenue organization, spearheading the company’s growth and business development strategy for powerhouse media properties like The Verge, Recode and New York Magazine. James is reporting to Sherwood Media President and Editor-in-Chief Josh Topolsky.

“Roughly 60 percent of Snacks’ daily readership is under the age of 44. Sherwood is uniquely positioned to help educate and inform this audience as their financial journey evolves–through new jobs, purchase of a home, and other major life events–with a slate of new editorial products. We’re building a modern media company that will deliver the latest business and markets news and analysis to people how they want and where they want, giving partners more opportunities to reach young investors.” – James Denis, head of sales, Sherwood Media, LLC.

Adding to the already popular Snacks newsletter, Sherwood Media will expand its slate of editorial products to include a news platform, print magazine, in-person conferences, and podcast programming.

In addition, Sherwood is excited to work with Nasdaq, a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries, as a key partner for the Snacks newsletter. Tens of millions of people turn to Snacks to get the latest business and market news and analysis delivered in an easy-to-understand way. Through our collaboration with Nasdaq, readers can access premier market data and financial information. We look forward to sharing more updates on the multi-year partnership with Nasdaq as we expand our suite of editorial offerings later this year.




